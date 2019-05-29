Indiana's workforce hits record peak in April

More people are working in Indiana or actively looking for work than ever before.
Indiana's workforce hit a tentative record peak of 3.41 million people in April.
The figure is preliminary and could be revised later, but surpasses the previous record set in March, according to The Indiana Department of Workforce Development. More than 37,495 more Hoosiers have joined the labor force over the past year, meaning they either have a job or are actively seeking one.
Indiana's labor force participation rate of 65.3% in April surpassed the national average of 62.8%. The Hoosier state's labor force participation rate has stood above the national average for more than five years now.
According to the Department of Workforce Development, Indiana ranks eighth nationwide with Private Education and Health Services job growth of 3.3% over the past year and eighth in construction job growth of 6.9% over that period.
The Hoosier state is second nationwide in manufacturing job growth since July 2009, with the addition of 116,500 jobs since July of 2009, a 27.3% increase. Indiana's overall jobless rate has fallen 7 percentage points since the state's high point of unemployment in July 2009, during the depth of the Great Recession.
Indiana's jobless rate stood at 3.6% in April, the same as the national rate. The national unemployment rate dropped from 3.8% in March to 3.6% in April, while Indiana's remained unchanged.