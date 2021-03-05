Indiana Secretary of Commerce steps down

Indiana Secretary of Commerce Jim Schellinger is stepping down from his role overseeing the Indiana Economic Development Corp., which leads economic development efforts in the Hoosier state.

“Today, I reluctantly received and accepted Secretary of Commerce Jim Schellinger’s resignation. He informed me it was the right time for him to step down immediately and I have accepted his decision,” Gov. Eric Holcomb said. “During Jim’s time at the helm of the Indiana Economic Development Corp., our state has experienced record-breaking job commitments, increasing average wages and strong capital investment. I am tremendously grateful to Jim for his long service to the state of Indiana."

Schellinger, an architect and former gubernatorial candidate, was appointed by former Gov. Mike Pence to serve as president of the IEDC, formerly the Indiana Department of Commerce, in 2015. He led economic development efforts like the Regional Cities Initiative that divvied up grant money for placemaking projects aimed at improving quality of life across the state.

Holcomb named him secretary of commerce in 2017. The state credited Schellinger with overseeing four consecutive years of record-breaking economic development in Indiana.