Indiana Secretary of Commerce steps down
Indiana Secretary of Commerce steps down

Indiana Secretary of Commerce steps down

Indiana Secretary of Commerce Jim Schellinger talked about the Indiana business climate in 2018 at Centier Bank's Breakthrough Speaker Series at the Centier headquarters in Merrillville.

 Tony V. Martin, file, The Times

Indiana Secretary of Commerce Jim Schellinger is stepping down from his role overseeing the Indiana Economic Development Corp., which leads economic development efforts in the Hoosier state.

“Today, I reluctantly received and accepted Secretary of Commerce Jim Schellinger’s resignation. He informed me it was the right time for him to step down immediately and I have accepted his decision,” Gov. Eric Holcomb said. “During Jim’s time at the helm of the Indiana Economic Development Corp., our state has experienced record-breaking job commitments, increasing average wages and strong capital investment. I am tremendously grateful to Jim for his long service to the state of Indiana."

Schellinger, an architect and former gubernatorial candidate, was appointed by former Gov. Mike Pence to serve as president of the IEDC, formerly the Indiana Department of Commerce, in 2015. He led economic development efforts like the Regional Cities Initiative that divvied up grant money for placemaking projects aimed at improving quality of life across the state.

Holcomb named him secretary of commerce in 2017. The state credited Schellinger with overseeing four consecutive years of record-breaking economic development in Indiana.

Last year, more than 280 companies said they would invest $5.6 billion in the Hoosier state and hire up to 31,300 workers at an average wage of $28.13 an hour. The state had a role in bringing in new employers like Alliance Steel in Gary, Midwest Truck & Auto Parts in Merrillville, Ekos Window + Wall LLC in Valparaiso, and Corsicana Mattress Co. in LaPorte.

Schellinger also served on the U.S. Investment Advisory Council, which tries to lure in foreign direct investment to the United States.

Holcomb plans to name an interim leader for the IEDC soon.

“We will move quickly to name another great leader for this all-important agency, so we don’t skip a beat with the momentum we’ve established to make Indiana a great place to locate, start and grow a business," he said.

Joseph S. Pete

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

