Indiana Secretary of Commerce to address Gary Chamber

The Indiana Secretary of Commerce will address the Gary Chamber of Commerce at an upcoming luncheon.

Secretary of Commerce and Indiana Economic Development Corp. CEO Bradley Chambers will give a talk to the Gary Chamber of Commerce at 11:30 a.m. July 11 at the Council Oak Steakhouse at the Hard Rock Casino, located at 5400 W. 29th Ave. off the Burr Street exit of the Borman Expressway.

Before leading the state's economic development efforts, Chambers founded Indianapolis-based Buckingham Companies, where he served as president and CEO. He led the company as it developed multifamily and mixed-use properties across the country, growing it to more than $3 billion in investments.

The Indiana University graduate also founded the Buckingham Foundation, which has awarded more than $2.5 million in grants and sponsorships to 600 nonprofits.

"A leader in investment, development and management of high-quality multifamily and mixed-use properties across the nation, Chambers is in charge of leading the State of Indiana’s economic development efforts," the Gary Chamber said in a news release.

The luncheon is open to chamber members and the general public. Tickets cost $25 and require paid reservations.

Attendees can pay by American Express, Master Card and Visa credit and debit cards.

To reserve a seat or table, call 219-885-7407 or email jbowden@garychamber.com.

For more information, visit www.garychamber.com.

