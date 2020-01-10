{{featured_button_text}}
Indiana seeks long-running businesses to honor

Indiana wants you, if your business has beaten the odds and been around for 50 years or a century.

The state is looking for nominations for the Governor's Century and Half Century Awards that honor companies across the Hoosier state for their longevity and commitment to the communities they serve. The Indiana Department of Economic Development is accepting nominations by Feb. 10 for businesses that have had continuous operations in the state for 50 or 100 years by Dec. 31, 2019.

To qualify, a business must be based in Indiana since its founding and be the same type of business as when the company was founded or provide some explanation about its evolution. Businesses must also be in compliance with the Secretary of State, Department of Revenue and the Department of Workforce Development. They must not have previously won the same award.

The nomination must outline the chain of ownership from the original founder to the present day if it's no longer owned by the founder.

The award winners will be recognized at the Indiana Statehouse in Indianapolis sometime in the spring.

Last year's award winners included the 101-year-old Levin Tire chain that has six locations across Northwest Indiana, the 72-year-old Portage law firm Dogan and Dogan Attorneys at Law, the 81-year-old Hammond-based law firm Eichhorn & Eichhorn, and the 81-year-old Gatlin Plumbing & Heating in Griffith.

For more information or to apply, visit www.iedc.in.gov/programs/century-and-half-century-awards/home.

