Homegrown Hoosier businesses that have stood the test of time can get official recognition from the state.

The state government is now seeking nominations for the Governor's Century and Half Century Business Awards, which celebrate businesses that have operated in the Hoosier State for at least 50 or 100 years while "demonstrating a commitment to serving the community."

Last year, Indiana recognized Ayers Realtors of Miller and Cutler Funeral Home and Cremation Center in LaPorte for being around for a century. It gave Half Century Awards to B and H Repair on Valparaiso, MonoSol of Merrillville and The Bud Insurance Agency Inc. of Hobart.

Eligible businesses for the current round of awards must have existed continuously in the Hoosier state fore 50 or 100 years by the end of 2022. A business does not have to be exactly 50 years old and could for instance be celebrating its 51st or 74th anniversary to qualify for the Half Century Business Award. MonoSol, for example, marked its 69th year in business last year.

The company must have been based in Indiana since it was founded and been in the same line of work the whole time. If not, it must explain on the nomination form how its business model evolved into its current form.

They must be in compliance with all Indiana Secretary of State regulations, such as by keeping their annual registration current.

Companies must not have previously won a Half Century Award or Century Award from the state. A company that did receive the Half Century Award can also land the Century Award once it crosses the milestone of having been in business for 100 years.

Companies must complete an application online by April 14.

To apply or for more information, visit iedc.in.gov.