Indiana seeks to honor businesses that have been around for 50 to 100 years

Statistically, most businesses fail in the first few years.

The state of Indiana wants to honor those that have stood the test of time, enduring despite often expected challenges like the Great Recession and the coronavirus pandemic.

The state is asking for nominations for the Governor's Century and Half Century Business Awards that honor businesses across the Hoosier state for their longevity and service to the communities where they operate. The Indiana Department of Economic Development is accepting nominations through March 31 for businesses that have continuously operated in the Hoosier state for 50 or 100 years by Dec. 31, 2020.

In order to qualify, a business must be based in Indiana since it was founded and either still be in the same line of work or provide some explanation about its evolution. Businesses must also be in compliance with the Secretary of State, Department of Revenue and the Department of Workforce Development, such as by being properly registered and current on their state incomes taxes. They must not have previously won a Half Century or Century Award, unless they won a Half Century Award and now qualify for a Century Award after surpassing a 100th anniversary.