Indiana sees 46.2% spike in business formations during pandemic, study finds

The coronavirus pandemic put as many as one out of five Region residents out of work during its height last year.
Many Hoosiers responded by going into business for themselves.
Business applications surged 46.2% in Indiana and by 71.9% in neighboring Illinois between February 2020 and February of this year, according to a study by TOP Data, a market research-driven digital marketing firm.
TOP Data found business creation in the United States has hit an all-time high during the COVID-19 pandemic, which it credited to job losses and an evolving business environment.
"The challenges of the past year have led to a record-breaking number of Americans turning to entrepreneurship. By analyzing data highlighting business applications across America, we discovered that since the onset of the pandemic business creation has been at an all-time high," the study found. "COVID-19 had a profound impact on the lives of people across the globe. For many in the U.S. specifically, their personal circumstances have shifted dramatically and it’s those changing circumstances, combined with a rapidly evolving business environment, that is believed to have caused such an incredible spike in new business creation."
In the United States, business creation shot up by 39.4% over the past year. Forty-nine states have seen an increase in new business formation, with Alaska being the sole outlier.
An estimated 423,095 new businesses were launched in February 2021 alone.
Business applications grew by more than 6,500 in Indiana and by more than 16,750 in Illinois over the past 12 months. Illinois ranked sixth nationally in year-over-year new business startup growth, while Indiana was 20th nationwide.
"While the growth curve of new business applications has been steadily increasing since 2013, the onset of the pandemic triggered a spike in new business creation that surpasses anything witnessed in the previous 15 years," the study found.