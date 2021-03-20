Indiana sees 46.2% spike in business formations during pandemic, study finds

The coronavirus pandemic put as many as one out of five Region residents out of work during its height last year.

Many Hoosiers responded by going into business for themselves.

Business applications surged 46.2% in Indiana and by 71.9% in neighboring Illinois between February 2020 and February of this year, according to a study by TOP Data, a market research-driven digital marketing firm.

TOP Data found business creation in the United States has hit an all-time high during the COVID-19 pandemic, which it credited to job losses and an evolving business environment.

"The challenges of the past year have led to a record-breaking number of Americans turning to entrepreneurship. By analyzing data highlighting business applications across America, we discovered that since the onset of the pandemic business creation has been at an all-time high," the study found. "COVID-19 had a profound impact on the lives of people across the globe. For many in the U.S. specifically, their personal circumstances have shifted dramatically and it’s those changing circumstances, combined with a rapidly evolving business environment, that is believed to have caused such an incredible spike in new business creation."