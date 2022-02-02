Indiana sees record economic development after 56% boost in capital investment

About 300 companies promised to move or grow in Indiana in another record year of economic development, according to the Indiana Economic Development Corp.

The state agency, previously known as the Department of Commerce, reported businesses last year pledged $8.7 billion in investment in the Hoosier State, a 56% increase over the previous year and a new state record. Companies also promised to pay an average wage of $28.49 per hour, another state record.

“IEDC’s success is vitally important in revitalizing and connecting our communities,” Gov. Eric Holcomb said. “By strengthening our economy, reskilling our workforce, and building up and out infrastructure network, we are simultaneously enhancing our quality of place and life.”

IEDC is currently pursuing a "5 Es" strategic plan that focuses on "environment, economy of the future, entrepreneurship, energy transition and telling Indiana’s story through external engagement."

“I have never been more optimistic about the economic future of our great state as we enter 2022,” Secretary Bradley Chambers said. “Indiana is winning in innumerable ways. Gov. Holcomb and I are passionate about running faster and aiming even higher to create an economy of the future that serves all Hoosiers.”

The state agency is awarding $500 million to regional development projects across the state, including workforce development programs, trails, wellness, housing, broadband and childcare initiatives.

The IEDC also worked with the Indiana Small Business Development Center, which secured $132.6 million for 389 new startups, the second-highest amount of funding in state history.

It worked to bring in foreign direct investment. A total of 47 foreign-owned businesses announced last year they would invest $3.55 billion in the state, paying an average wage of $29.57 an hour.

More than 1,000 foreign companies now operate in Indiana and account for 14% of the new jobs in the state.

