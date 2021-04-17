Indiana small business owners say they can't fill 42% of job openings

Despite relatively high unemployment, small business owners said they've had a hard time filling jobs during the pandemic.

Small business owners in Indiana surveyed by the National Federation of Independent Business said they have not been able to fill 42% of job openings, which was a record high. About 28% said they raised pay during the past 12 months, and 17% plan to increase compensation in the next three months.

But they said they still have had trouble finding qualified workers with the coronavirus pandemic keeping people out of the labor force. About 24% identified labor quality as their biggest problem.

The NFIB Small Business Optimism Index rose 2.4 points to 98.2 in March, the first return to a historical average since November. But the NFIB Uncertainty Index increased six points to 81 as business owners struggled to figure out whether it was a good time to invest and expand.