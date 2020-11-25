Indiana Small Business Restart Grant application deadline looms

Small business owners in Northwest Indiana have until Dec. 1 to apply for Indiana Small Business Restart Grants.

"In May, Gov. (Eric) Holcomb approved funding to support Indiana Small Business Restart Grants, helping accelerate the speed of economic recovery activity by providing working capital to cover certain expenses related to the global pandemic," Lakeshore Chamber of Commerce President Dave Ryan wrote in a letter to members. "The program is funded at $31 million by federal funding made available through the CARES Act — $30 million approved by the state and an additional $1 million allocated by the city of Indianapolis for small businesses located in Marion County. Of the state’s $30 million, at least $5 million is reserved for certified minority- and women-owned businesses."

Businesses can get reimbursed for up to 80% of expenses between March and November. They can get up to $2,500 for each month if they can show a revenue loss of 40%, and up to $5,000 for each month if they can prove a revenue loss of up to 80%. Each company can get a grant of up to $10,000 from the state fund until the coffers are exhausted.