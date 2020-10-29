Indiana small businesses can get new human resources and recruitment services

Small businesses now can get free help with human resources and employee recruitment.

The Indiana Small Business Development Center is launching free HR and hiring services to help small businesses and entrepreneurs find workers and craft workplace policies.

"With more than 521,000 companies employing 1.2 million Hoosiers, small businesses play a critical role in supporting Indiana's long-term economic growth," Indiana Secretary of Commerce Jim Schellinger said. "As a state, we're committed to expanding access to critical economic and workforce resources during these challenging times, while continuing to provide the support small businesses and entrepreneurs need to grow and succeed for years to come."

The Indiana Small Business Development Center is partnering with ServantHR, a Fishers-based human resources consulting firm to help companies update their workplace policies during the coronavirus pandemic. Any companies that have been in business since at least Feb. 15, have been impacted by COVID-19 and are or will become Indiana SBDC clients can work with human resource consultants to update their employment handbooks to cover remote working, sanitation policies and compliance with local and federal guidelines.