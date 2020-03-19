Indiana small businesses eligible for federal coronavirus disaster loans

Small businesses in Northwest Indiana, and across the Hoosier State, are eligible for financial assistance following a coronavirus disaster designation by the U.S. Small Business Administration.

The SBA announced Wednesday night that small businesses, non-profit organizations and small agricultural enterprises impacted by COVID-19 can apply for Economic Injury Disaster Loans of up to $2 million to help meet financial obligations and operating expenses.

"These loans may be used to pay fixed debts, payroll, accounts payable and other bills that can't be paid because of the disaster’s impact," said SBA Administrator Jovita Carranza.

"Disaster loans can provide vital economic assistance to small businesses to help overcome the temporary loss of revenue they are experiencing."

According to SBA, the loans have an interest rate of 3.75% for small businesses and 2.75% for non-profit organizations.

A 30-year repayment term is available to entities demonstrating a credit history, ability to repay the loan, genuine Indiana ties and working capital losses.