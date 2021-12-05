Indiana small businesses owners raising pay at highest rate in 48 years

About 44% of small business owners in Indiana recently raised pay, a 48-year high, according to the National Federation of Independent Businesses' Small Business Optimism Index.
While a tight job market has been paying off for workers in the form of bigger paychecks, continued difficulty filling vacancies and rising uncertainty led small business optimism in Indiana to fall, dropping 0.9 points to 98.2 in October.
The percentage of small business owners expecting an improvement of business conditions in the next six months declined four points to a net negative 37%, making a 17-point drop over three months to the lowest level to 2012.
“Optimism numbers decreasing like this from our small business members cannot continue without serious consequences to the economy. NFIB entrepreneurs tend to be risk-takers. They are optimistic that if they do the right thing and invest in the right employees, they will live their small business dream. However, the latest numbers show that our small business owners are not as optimistic or confident," said Barbara Quandt, NFIB State Director in Indiana.
The NFIB Uncertainty Index dropped seven points to 67.
About 49% of business owners surveyed in Indiana reported they couldn't fill job openings, a decline of two points as compared to the record in September. About 32% plan to raise pay within the next three months.
An estimated 56% of small business owners said they invested capital over the last six months, a 3% month-over-month increase. About 40% spent money on new equipment, 24% on vehicles, 14% on facilities and 13% on furniture and fixtures. About 31% plan capital outlays over the next few months, which is two percentage points more than the 48-year average.
Hoosier business owners reported flat sales and that they expect no increases in the coming months. About 89% of small business owners surveyed said supply chain disruptions have had an impact on their business, with 39% reporting a major impact.
About 9% said their inventory was too low and 8% planned investment in the coming months.
About 53% said they were raising prices, and 51% said they planned price hikes. About 57% said they face higher prices, most commonly at the wholesale level. About 31% said the cost of materials was eating into their profits, while 25% pinned diminished profitability on weaker sales.
