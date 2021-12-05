Indiana small businesses owners raising pay at highest rate in 48 years

About 44% of small business owners in Indiana recently raised pay, a 48-year high, according to the National Federation of Independent Businesses' Small Business Optimism Index.

While a tight job market has been paying off for workers in the form of bigger paychecks, continued difficulty filling vacancies and rising uncertainty led small business optimism in Indiana to fall, dropping 0.9 points to 98.2 in October.

The percentage of small business owners expecting an improvement of business conditions in the next six months declined four points to a net negative 37%, making a 17-point drop over three months to the lowest level to 2012.

“Optimism numbers decreasing like this from our small business members cannot continue without serious consequences to the economy. NFIB entrepreneurs tend to be risk-takers. They are optimistic that if they do the right thing and invest in the right employees, they will live their small business dream. However, the latest numbers show that our small business owners are not as optimistic or confident," said Barbara Quandt, NFIB State Director in Indiana.

The NFIB Uncertainty Index dropped seven points to 67.