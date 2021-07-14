Indiana small businesses raising wages to address staffing shortages

Small business owners in Indiana say they're still having trouble finding workers, despite increases in wages.

About 22% of small businesses in Indiana said they are coping with a significant staffing shortage, while 18% are experiencing a moderate shortage of workers, according to the National Federation of Independent Businesses Research Center.

About 19% of business owners surveyed said they were suffering a major loss of sales opportunities because of a lack of workers, while 30% reported a moderate loss.

About 67% of Indiana business owners said the staffing shortage was just as bad as it was a month ago, according to the NFIB survey.

“This survey shows that small business owners here in Indiana aren’t out of the woods yet,” said Barbara Quandt, NFIB senior state director in Indiana. “The latest problem our small business owners are facing is supply chain disruptions. Add on the challenge job openings and trouble finding qualified workers to fill those positions, and it is clear that small business owners are still grappling with the COVID-19 pandemic.”

About 48% of small employers in the Hoosier State said they've been getting fewer job applications than a month ago, while about 39% are getting about the same number of applications.