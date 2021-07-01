 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Indiana Society of Chicago gala to return this year
alert urgent

Indiana Society of Chicago gala to return this year

Indiana Society of Chicago gala to return this year

The Chicago skyline is shown.

 Joseph S. Pete

The Indiana Society of Chicago, a social organization that connects Hoosier natives in the City of Big Shoulders, is bringing back its annual gala after a year's hiatus caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

"While 2020 was a year like no other, 2021 is off to a much better start," Indiana Society of Chicago President Julie Griffith said. "Planning for this year’s events are well underway and each is shaping up to be quite special."

The annual fundraising gala will take place Dec. 4 at the Lowes Hotel in the Streeterville neighborhood in downtown Chicago.

This year, the 2021 Hoosier of the Year Award will honor many Hoosiers from across Indiana who cared for COVID-19 patients. The Indiana Society of Chicago seeks nominations for first responders and medical professionals who are deserving of recognition.

"The many sacrifices and unselfish care provided by first responders of all types — police officers, firefighters, EMTs, nurses, doctors, or any other individual with a compelling story of courage — will be honored," Griffith said.

Go on patrol with Aaron Crawford, a Cpl. with the Lowell Police Department, as he speaks about joining the force, DUI enforcement grants, and police Jiu-jitsu training.

The Indiana Society of Chicago also will honor Purdue University for 152 years of accomplishments.

The nonprofit group was founded in 1905 by Pulitzer Prize-winning cartoonist John T. McCutcheon, federal court clerk Edward M. Holloway and George Ade, a writer, humorist, newspaper columnist and playwright known as the "Aesop of Indiana" and who may be the only writer to have a football stadium named after him.

The Indiana Society of Chicago awards annual college scholarships to juniors who need financial assistance to complete their degrees.

Tickets, tables and sponsorships are available for the gala, whose distinguished guests have previously included Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb.

For more information, visit www.indianasocietyofchicago.org.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Cleveland-Cliffs named a GM Supplier of the Year for fourth straight year

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts