Indiana Society of Chicago gala to return this year

The Indiana Society of Chicago, a social organization that connects Hoosier natives in the City of Big Shoulders, is bringing back its annual gala after a year's hiatus caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

"While 2020 was a year like no other, 2021 is off to a much better start," Indiana Society of Chicago President Julie Griffith said. "Planning for this year’s events are well underway and each is shaping up to be quite special."

The annual fundraising gala will take place Dec. 4 at the Lowes Hotel in the Streeterville neighborhood in downtown Chicago.

This year, the 2021 Hoosier of the Year Award will honor many Hoosiers from across Indiana who cared for COVID-19 patients. The Indiana Society of Chicago seeks nominations for first responders and medical professionals who are deserving of recognition.

"The many sacrifices and unselfish care provided by first responders of all types — police officers, firefighters, EMTs, nurses, doctors, or any other individual with a compelling story of courage — will be honored," Griffith said.

The Indiana Society of Chicago also will honor Purdue University for 152 years of accomplishments.