Indiana Society of Chicago issues last call for pandemic hero nominations

The Indiana Society of Chicago, a social organization that brings together Hoosier natives in the Windy City, is seeking "pandemic hero" nominations from the public.

The group is issuing a last call for nominations for its 2021 Hoosier of the Year award, which will be presented at its annual dinner on Dec. 4 at the Lowes Hotel in the Streeterville neighborhood in downtown Chicago.

The Indiana Society of Chicago plans to honor deserving first responders from across Indiana who went above and beyond the call of duty while taking care of coronavirus patients. It's the first time the society is accepting nominations from the general public.

"The many sacrifices and unselfish care provided by first responders of all types — police officers, firefighters, EMTs, nurses, doctors or any other individual with a compelling story of courage — will be honored," Indiana Society of Chicago President Julie Griffith said. "The ISOCF needs your help in nominating worthy first responders, and citizens are urged to submit nominations today."

The annual dinner was postponed last year, but returns in December. Purdue University also will be honored for its academic achievements over the last 152 years.