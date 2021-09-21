 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Indiana Society of Chicago issues last call for pandemic hero nominations
urgent

Indiana Society of Chicago issues last call for pandemic hero nominations

Indiana Society of Chicago issues last call for pandemic hero nominations

The Chicago skyline is shown.

 Joseph S. Pete

The Indiana Society of Chicago, a social organization that brings together Hoosier natives in the Windy City, is seeking "pandemic hero" nominations from the public.

The group is issuing a last call for nominations for its 2021 Hoosier of the Year award, which will be presented at its annual dinner on Dec. 4 at the Lowes Hotel in the Streeterville neighborhood in downtown Chicago.

The Indiana Society of Chicago plans to honor deserving first responders from across Indiana who went above and beyond the call of duty while taking care of coronavirus patients. It's the first time the society is accepting nominations from the general public. 

"The many sacrifices and unselfish care provided by first responders of all types — police officers, firefighters, EMTs, nurses, doctors or any other individual with a compelling story of courage — will be honored," Indiana Society of Chicago President Julie Griffith said. "The ISOCF needs your help in nominating worthy first responders, and citizens are urged to submit nominations today."

The annual dinner was postponed last year, but returns in December. Purdue University also will be honored for its academic achievements over the last 152 years.

The Indiana Society of Chicago was founded in 1905 to celebrate all things Hoosier. The founders included Pulitzer Prize-winning cartoonist John T. McCutcheon, the federal court clerk Edward M. Holloway and the acclaimed writer and newspaper columnist George Ade, one of the few writers a football stadium is named after. It has awarded scholarships to college juniors to help them complete their degrees since 1997.

Tickets, tables and sponsorships for the annual gala are still available. For more information, visit www.indianasocietyofchicago.org.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts