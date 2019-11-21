Indiana Society of Chicago to host dinner and business networking event

Mark your calendars for Dec. 7, when the Indiana Society of Chicago will host its annual dinner and business networking event in Chicago's downtown Streeterville neighborhood.
The 114th annual dinner will take place at 5:30 p.m. at the Loews Chicago Hotel at 455 N. Park Drive and honor "some of the most consequential Hoosiers in Indiana’s history." Gov. Eric Holcomb and first lady Janet Holcomb will attend the event.
“We are excited for this year’s event, where we can celebrate the contributions of three extraordinary Hoosier individuals and institutions who have been at the forefront of Indiana’s history, character and success,” said Scott Bove, president of the Indiana Society of Chicago. “The society looks to build upon recent success in attracting new members, providing high-energy musical entertainment, and streamlining the program while maintaining many of our time-honored Hoosier traditions.”
The social organization that celebrates "all things Hoosier" was founded more than a century ago by the Pulitzer Prize-winning cartoonist John T. McCutcheon, federal court clerk Edward M. Holloway and acclaimed writer, playwright and "Stories of the Streets and of the Town" columnist George Ade, whom Purdue's football stadium is partly named after.
This year, it will honor Indiana University as the 2019 Hoosier Institution of the Year "for its vast contributions to Hoosier students and the Indiana economy, along with its significant discoveries and achievements in every field of academia."
Other honorees include mall magnates The Simon Family and the late Purdue superfan Tyler Trent.
"The Simon Family, known for its business, civic and prolific philanthropic leadership, will be honored as 2019 Hoosier of the Year. The Simon family owns and operates Simon Property Group, headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, along with Pacers Sports and Entertainment," the Hoosier Society of Indiana said in a news release. "SPG is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company. The Simon family operates Simon Youth Foundation that helps students reach graduation day and partners with public school districts to help curb the dropout epidemic, along with several individual family foundations that support education, health care and cancer research, the arts, among others. Several family members, led by Cindy Simon Skojdt, will accept the award."
For only the second time, the Indiana Society will present the special Hoosier Hero Award.
"This year’s recipient, Tyler Trent, will be honored posthumously for his courage while battling osteosarcoma, a rare form of bone cancer," the Hoosier Society of Indiana said in a news release. "He died earlier this year at the age of 20. Tyler was known for his enthusiasm for Purdue football while battling his disease and accurately predicted a Purdue 2018 win over No. 2 ranked Ohio State. Both in life and in death, Tyler inspired millions to donate to cancer research. Tyler’s parents, Kelly and Tony Trent, will be in attendance to accept the award."
Tickets range from $150 to $300.
Tickets are available for the black-tie dinner by calling 847-673-2013, emailing indianasociety@aol.com or visit http://www.indianasocietyofchicago.org/dinner/.