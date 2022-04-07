Indiana startups can take part in pitch competitions to secure venture capital

Startup companies will have the chance to compete in upcoming pitch competitions that could land them capital to get their businesses off the ground.

Entrepreneurs and founders have until April 18 to apply for an upcoming round of Elevate Nexus Regional Pitch Competitions, which are funded by the U.S. Economic Development Administration and the Indiana 21st Century Research and Technology Fund.

Venture capital fund Elevate Ventures plans to invest $660,000 in 15 early-stage startups throughout Indiana.

“We are excited to continue our support of early-stage businesses in Indiana with the Elevate Nexus Regional Pitch Competitions,” said Landon Young, executive director of entrepreneurial programming and entrepreneur-in-residence. “These competitions provide early-stage startups with a unique opportunity to showcase their businesses in their regions and compete for investments from Elevate Ventures.”

Nine companies will secure $20,000 pre-seed investments, while six startups will get $80,000 seed investments. Winning companies will get funding and access to Elevate Venture's portfolio after joining its portfolio.

A pitch competition for the Northern Region of Indiana will take place May 17 in Fort Wayne. Pitch contests also are planned for May 18 in Fishers and May 19 in Bloomington.

With support from the Indiana Economic Development Corp., Elevate Ventures has invested over $130 million in more than 460 companies across Indiana. It's been ranked by Pitchbook as the most active venture capital fund in the Great Lakes Region since 2017.

For more information or to apply, visit elevateventures.com.

