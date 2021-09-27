Indiana State Troopers chase three vehicles in five hours, including one tied to interstate theft ring

Indiana State Troopers from the Lowell District had to chase three vehicles in five hours in Northwest Indiana on Monday.

The first pursuit took place at about 1 p.m. Monday when police tried to pull over a 2010 Ford Fusion for multiple traffic violations.

"The pursuit was terminated around Parrish and 165th St. when the officers lost sight of the vehicle. A search of the area resulted in officers locating the vehicle parked in a nearby apartment complex," Indiana State Police spokeswoman Sgt. Glen Fifield said. "The vehicle was impounded. The investigation is ongoing."

The second chase took place just after 5 p.m. in Michigan City after troopers learned of a car involved in several thefts crossing from Michigan across the state line into Indiana.