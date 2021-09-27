Indiana State Troopers chase three vehicles in five hours, including one tied to interstate theft ring

Indiana State Troopers from the Lowell District had to chase three vehicles in five hours in Northwest Indiana on Monday.
The first pursuit took place at about 1 p.m. Monday when police tried to pull over a 2010 Ford Fusion for multiple traffic violations.
"The pursuit was terminated around Parrish and 165th St. when the officers lost sight of the vehicle. A search of the area resulted in officers locating the vehicle parked in a nearby apartment complex," Indiana State Police spokeswoman Sgt. Glen Fifield said. "The vehicle was impounded. The investigation is ongoing."
The second chase took place just after 5 p.m. in Michigan City after troopers learned of a car involved in several thefts crossing from Michigan across the state line into Indiana.
"Troopers located the suspect vehicle parked in front of Sally Beauty Supply near U.S. 421 and U.S. 20. The suspects exited the store, quickly getting into their vehicle and fled to Franklin St. at a high rate of speed," Fifield said. "Troopers, along with officers from the Michigan City Police Department, activated their emergency lights and attempted to catch up to the vehicle. The suspect disregarded a red light at the intersection of Franklin St. and C.R. 400 N., striking a pickup truck. The driver of the pickup was uninjured; however, both occupants of the suspect vehicle were transported for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries."
The suspects are being investigated for crimes in multiple states.
"The two individuals are suspects in a multi-state theft ring being investigated by the Downers Grove Police Department," Fifield said. "The investigation is ongoing in this case as well."
The third pursuit occurred at about 6 p.m. after officers chased a vehicle stolen in a carjacking in Chicago as it crossed the state line on Interstate 80/94.
"Officers found the vehicle, a tan 2008 Chrysler, at the Speedway located at Guthrie and Cline Ave. in East Chicago," Fifield said. "A pursuit was initiated by ISP and the East Chicago Police Department. The pursuit continued north on Cline to the Indiana Toll Road where the suspects fled west to Chicago. Troopers terminated the pursuit prior to entering Illinois."
Indiana State Police are aware of the risks related to high-speed chases, he said.
"Pursuits are a dangerous activity that the Indiana State Police does not take lightly," Fifield said. "Each pursuit is constantly being evaluated by a supervisor in order to determine if/when the pursuit should be terminated."
