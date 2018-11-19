The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has finalized its plan to spend $40.9 million from the national Volkswagen Diesel Emissions Environmental Mitigation Trust. The funding will be used for projects designed to alleviate nitrogen oxide emissions caused by Volkswagen vehicles that were altered to avoid emissions standards.
The plan details the types of projects and the level of funding the state will consider for the 10-year duration of the trust fund. The next steps include drafting and approval of the evaluation and scoring criteria used to select eligible projects.
Governor Eric Holcomb named IDEM the lead agency in administering the funds and created an 11-member Indiana Volkswagen Environmental Mitigation Trust Fund Committee last year.
“This plan is a reflection of input from Hoosiers across the state,” said IDEM Commissioner Bruno Pigott. “We engaged the public, stakeholders and government officials throughout the planning process who provided great feedback on how best we can use this funding in an efficient way to ensure cleaner air for Hoosiers.”
For more information, visit www.idem.IN.gov/vwtrust.