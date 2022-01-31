Indiana suffers one of biggest gas price hikes in the country

Indiana and Illinois saw some of the nation's biggest jumps in gas prices last week amid international tensions that have caused crude oil prices to surge.

Gas prices rose 10 cents to $3.25 per gallon in Indiana and 6 cents to $3.52 per gallon in Illinois last week.

Prices at the pump are up across the nation because of skyrocketing crude oil prices, which are nearing $90 per barrel as Russia threatens Ukraine. Investors fear the international tensions could result in sanctions that would lead Russia, an OPEC+ member, to deliberately withhold crude oil from the marketplace.

“At the moment, only one person knows why Russia is threatening Ukraine, and that’s Russian President Vladimir Putin,” said Molly Hart, spokesperson for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “And the tensions along the Ukrainian border have helped push crude oil prices higher almost daily.”

Nationally, the average price of gas rose to $3.36 per gallon last week, a 3 cents per gallon increase, according to AAA. That's 94 cents per gallon more than a year ago.

Domestic crude stocks rose by 2.4 million barrels to 416.2 million barrels last week, according to the Energy Information Administration. The crude stock level is down about 13% year-over-year, restricting supply and putting upward pressure on prices.

The average gas price in the Chicago metropolitan area, which includes Northwest Indiana, is $3.618 per gallon, up from $3.558 per gallon a week ago and $2.657 per gallon a year ago, according to AAA.

Gasbuddy.com estimates gas costs around $3.20 a gallon in most of Lake County, reaching as high as $3.29 in eastern Lake County near the Porter County line.

“The price of oil pushed into territory unseen in over seven years as WTI crude hit $88 per barrel, which continues to drag gasoline prices higher. With continued concerns over geopolitical tensions and crude oil supply, the small yet noticeable increases are likely to continue,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “The only factor keeping gas prices from rising more substantially is that gasoline demand remains low as winter storms keep motorists closer to home. Once the weather starts to turn and warm gradually, we’ll lose the only restraint to larger price increases.”

