Indiana suspects rampant fraud as Initial unemployment filings skyrocket

Initial unemployment claims in Indiana surged 28% to 31,885 in the week ending June 20, despite evidence it should be declining, leading the Indiana Department of Workforce Development to suspect widespread fraud.
Some people recently have complained about delays in receiving unemployment benefits during the coronavirus pandemic that at one point resulted in as many as one in five Region residents being out of work, at least temporarily. That's because the state is putting holds on and investigating many Pandemic Unemployment Assistance claims before clearing them for payment as a result of nationwide increases in identity theft.
Scammers, some who belong to large international crime rings, have been stealing people's personal data and using it to make fraudulent unemployment filings.
“We have been monitoring situations in other states, and now similar attempts of fraud are targeting Indiana,” DWD Chief Unemployment Insurance and Workforce Solutions Officer Regina Ashley said. “DWD is working vigilantly to ensure these attempts to cheat the system are caught and that payments are not falsely distributed.”
The Indiana Department of Workplace Development said the 28% jump in weekly claims was inconsistent with other indicators that such claims should be decreasing as more people return to work in Indiana. The state agency said some people may continue to collect unemployment even after returning to work and warned people to protect their personal data.
"The scammers may use your personal information to collect unemployment insurance in your name or change your bank account number to one of their own," the DWD said in a news release. "DWD encourages claimants to protect their personal information, and to only provide requested claims information through the official DWD portal. DWD does not require claimants to use a secondary account to sign into its Uplink online filing system."
For more information or to report unemployment fraud, visit www.unemployment.in.gov.
Gallery: The Pav at Wolf Lake has some coronavirus PSAs
If you could go ahead and stay 6 feet apart, that'd be great
Don't stand so close to me
Feeling sick? Stay home
Wash your hands! Gosh!
Be excellent to each other
Crowds, nah. Social distancing, yeah.
Keep calm and don't touch your face
We've leveled up to Stage 2
Stage 2: Manufacturing and construction fully open with social distancing
Stage 2: Retail stores open at 50% capacity
Stage 2: Salons, tattoo shops, etc. open by appointment only
Gallery
"The scammers may use your personal information to collect unemployment insurance in your name or change your bank account number to one of their own," the DWD said in a news release.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.