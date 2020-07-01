You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Indiana suspects rampant fraud as Initial unemployment filings skyrocket
alert urgent

Indiana suspects rampant fraud as Initial unemployment filings skyrocket

{{featured_button_text}}
Indiana suspects fraud as Initial unemployment filings spike

Indiana Department of Workforce Development Commissioner Fred Payne gives an update on federal unemployment programs in a news conference in May.

 Screenshot

Initial unemployment claims in Indiana surged 28% to 31,885 in the week ending June 20, despite evidence it should be declining, leading the Indiana Department of Workforce Development to suspect widespread fraud.

Some people recently have complained about delays in receiving unemployment benefits during the coronavirus pandemic that at one point resulted in as many as one in five Region residents being out of work, at least temporarily. That's because the state is putting holds on and investigating many Pandemic Unemployment Assistance claims before clearing them for payment as a result of nationwide increases in identity theft.

Scammers, some who belong to large international crime rings, have been stealing people's personal data and using it to make fraudulent unemployment filings.

“We have been monitoring situations in other states, and now similar attempts of fraud are targeting Indiana,” DWD Chief Unemployment Insurance and Workforce Solutions Officer Regina Ashley said. “DWD is working vigilantly to ensure these attempts to cheat the system are caught and that payments are not falsely distributed.”

The Indiana Department of Workplace Development said the 28% jump in weekly claims was inconsistent with other indicators that such claims should be decreasing as more people return to work in Indiana. The state agency said some people may continue to collect unemployment even after returning to work and warned people to protect their personal data.

"The scammers may use your personal information to collect unemployment insurance in your name or change your bank account number to one of their own," the DWD said in a news release. "DWD encourages claimants to protect their personal information, and to only provide requested claims information through the official DWD portal. DWD does not require claimants to use a secondary account to sign into its Uplink online filing system."

For more information or to report unemployment fraud, visit www.unemployment.in.gov.

Gallery: The Pav at Wolf Lake has some coronavirus PSAs

"The scammers may use your personal information to collect unemployment insurance in your name or change your bank account number to one of their own," the DWD said in a news release.

Quote
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: ‘Riding Shotgun’ with the sheriff coming Sunday

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts