Indiana suspects rampant fraud as Initial unemployment filings skyrocket

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Initial unemployment claims in Indiana surged 28% to 31,885 in the week ending June 20, despite evidence it should be declining, leading the Indiana Department of Workforce Development to suspect widespread fraud.

Some people recently have complained about delays in receiving unemployment benefits during the coronavirus pandemic that at one point resulted in as many as one in five Region residents being out of work, at least temporarily. That's because the state is putting holds on and investigating many Pandemic Unemployment Assistance claims before clearing them for payment as a result of nationwide increases in identity theft.

Scammers, some who belong to large international crime rings, have been stealing people's personal data and using it to make fraudulent unemployment filings.

“We have been monitoring situations in other states, and now similar attempts of fraud are targeting Indiana,” DWD Chief Unemployment Insurance and Workforce Solutions Officer Regina Ashley said. “DWD is working vigilantly to ensure these attempts to cheat the system are caught and that payments are not falsely distributed.”