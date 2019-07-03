Indiana tax agency wins innovation award for customer feedback, volunteer programs

The Indiana Department of Revenue is being recognized by tax officials throughout the country for its efforts to improve customer service and give back to Hoosier communities.
The Federation of Tax Administrators recently presented its innovation award to the Hoosier tax agency for establishing a customer feedback portal and implementing an employee volunteer service program.
"They were brave to take this on. Who doesn’t want a kinder, gentler tax agency?" FTA judges said.
"They aren't afraid to get the feedback. More agencies should do it, although there is always the fear of irrational public backlash when a tax agency tries to do something good and lets the public know about it."
The online feedback portal enables Hoosiers to share observations, criticism or request help directly from tax agency experts by clicking the "Feedback" button on the right side of the dor.in.gov webpage.
Since October, the portal has received more than 300 submissions, all of which have been answered by the agency.
The volunteer program, known as #DORGivesBack, so far has tallied 1,200 hours of volunteer service by some 325 DOR employees working in their communities, according to DOR officials.