Indiana Tech offering MBA grads a new pathway to Ph.D.
Indiana Tech offering MBA grads a new pathway to Ph.D.

Indiana Tech has relocated to the new Executive Suites 2 in Hammond.

 Joseph S. Pete

Indiana Tech, which recently relocated its Northwest Indiana campus to the newly built Executive Suites 2 office tower in Hammond's Oxbow Landing, has created a new pathway to Ph.D. for MBA graduates.

Those with a master's degree in business administration can earn a doctorate degree in global leadership while "saving a significant amount of time and money."

Indiana Tech, a Fort Wayne-based career-oriented college for nontraditional students whose Calumet Region campus is located at 2901 Carlson Drive, Suite 203, just south of the Borman Expressway in Hammond, will now transfer 15 credit hours from any accredited MBA program toward a Ph.D. in global leadership. MBA grads start out essentially are one-third of the way to completing the doctorate when they start.

“This exciting new program is a truly unique pathway to a Ph.D. for MBA graduates,” said Angie Fincannon, director of Indiana Tech’s Ph.D. in Global Leadership Program. “It’s an innovative approach, making a Ph.D. more accessible than ever for highly qualified working professionals who have demonstrated mastery in business administration. The Pathway to Ph.D. program will save students valuable time and more importantly, is accessible both nationally and internationally as a quality online program. This will allow the expertise of business professionals to gain competitive knowledge in global leadership through an outstanding Ph.D. program.”

The Ph.D. in Global Leadership program caters to working professionals and also offers concentrations in higher education administration and organizational leadership.

The first session starts on June 27.

For more information contact Kristin Conley, at 260.422.5561, ext. 3417, or KNConley@indianatech.edu, or visit phd.indianatech.edu.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

