Indiana Tech offering MBA grads a new pathway to Ph.D.

Indiana Tech, which recently relocated its Northwest Indiana campus to the newly built Executive Suites 2 office tower in Hammond's Oxbow Landing, has created a new pathway to Ph.D. for MBA graduates.

Those with a master's degree in business administration can earn a doctorate degree in global leadership while "saving a significant amount of time and money."

Indiana Tech, a Fort Wayne-based career-oriented college for nontraditional students whose Calumet Region campus is located at 2901 Carlson Drive, Suite 203, just south of the Borman Expressway in Hammond, will now transfer 15 credit hours from any accredited MBA program toward a Ph.D. in global leadership. MBA grads start out essentially are one-third of the way to completing the doctorate when they start.