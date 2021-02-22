Indiana Tech relocates to new Executive Suites 2 in Hammond

Indiana Tech has relocated its Northwest Indiana campus to the newly built Executive Suites 2 office tower in Hammond's Oxbow Landing.
The career-oriented university, which offers degrees in business, engineering, computer science, criminal justice and health care administration, has been located on Calumet Avenue in Munster for a decade. Indiana Tech is moving its Calumet Region campus to 2901 Carlson Drive, Suite 203 "to better serve the growing needs of its students and corporate partners."
The college, which was founded as an engineering college in Fort Wayne in 1930, said its new location just off the Borman Expressway and Kennedy Avenue in south Hammond is more accessible to students and companies from across Northwest Indiana and greater Chicagoland. It will have more space, upgraded classrooms, a new state-of-the-art computer lab and greater learning resources.
“For more than a decade, Indiana Tech has had great success in helping northwest Indiana’s busy working adults achieve their academic goals,” said Steve Herendeen, vice president for enrollment management at Indiana Tech. “We are excited to be able to continue doing so with a new location that offers students many updated amenities. We look forward to working with students and our corporate partners in the region for many years to come.”
ATG Real Estate Development built the $7 million, 37,000-square-foot, three-story Executive Suites 2 office building. It's a sister structure to the fully occupied 37,000-square-foot 2929 Carlson Drive office tower in Oxbow Landing, just north of the Little Calumet River.
The 2929 building's tenants include the Eichhorn & Eichhorn law firm, Impact, RHI, Hepler, Fed Defenders, Crown Corr and the Westland Bennett law firm, while Executive Suites 2 also is home to Helix Eye Care, ATG, GIT and a co-working space in which an entire floor is dedicated to small executive suites. Commercial In-Sites' annual office report said only 14% of the office building is still vacant after it opened in 2019.
Indiana Tech students can go there to pursue both undergraduate and graduate degrees in programs tailored to the hectic schedules of busy working adults. The private, not-for-profit school offers classes online, on-site at 18 campuses, a combination of both.
The sessions start every six weeks, so people can start to work toward a degree at any time.
For more information, visit indianatech.edu.
