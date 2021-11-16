Indiana to test allowing cameras in courts

Lights, camera, justice.
The Indiana Supreme Court is allowing for the first time cameras in the Hoosier State's courts, including a courtroom in Lake County.
The state's highest court authorized a new pilot program that will allow broadcasters to record in five trial courts starting in December. Livestreamed proceedings can be rebroadcast if a judge grant approval.
While the state's courts are public, the Indiana Code of Judicial Conduct currently prohibits judges from letting court cases be broadcast — a trend that has been catching on around the country for decades, including in some high-profile cases that have attracted significant media attention and public interest.
The Indiana Supreme Court would allow cameras in Judge Bruce Parent's Lake Superior Court Civil 7, Allen Superior Court, Delaware Circuit Court 1, Tippecanoe Circuit Court, and Vanderburgh Superior Court. The courts are located in major population centers across the state that include Fort Wayne, Evansville, Lafayette and Muncie.
The four-month trial program kicks off on Dec. 1. It's limited to new media and must be authorized by the trial court judge.
The Hoosier State Press Association and the Indiana Broadcasters Association partnered with the Indiana Supreme Court's Community Relations Committee and the Court Security Committee to develop the trial program, which will be reviewed upon its completion.
"Courtroom decorum and several conditions must be maintained for the media coverage and are detailed in the order," the Indiana Supreme Court said in a press release. "Permission must be requested 48 hours in advance and be in writing on a court-provided form. A directory of court contact information can be found online. Additionally, many trial court calendars and trial court remote video hearings are online."
