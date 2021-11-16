Indiana to test allowing cameras in courts

Lights, camera, justice.

The Indiana Supreme Court is allowing for the first time cameras in the Hoosier State's courts, including a courtroom in Lake County.

The state's highest court authorized a new pilot program that will allow broadcasters to record in five trial courts starting in December. Livestreamed proceedings can be rebroadcast if a judge grant approval.

While the state's courts are public, the Indiana Code of Judicial Conduct currently prohibits judges from letting court cases be broadcast — a trend that has been catching on around the country for decades, including in some high-profile cases that have attracted significant media attention and public interest.

The Indiana Supreme Court would allow cameras in Judge Bruce Parent's Lake Superior Court Civil 7, Allen Superior Court, Delaware Circuit Court 1, Tippecanoe Circuit Court, and Vanderburgh Superior Court. The courts are located in major population centers across the state that include Fort Wayne, Evansville, Lafayette and Muncie.

The four-month trial program kicks off on Dec. 1. It's limited to new media and must be authorized by the trial court judge.