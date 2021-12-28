Indiana Toll Road launches new smart parking network for truckers

The Indiana Toll Road has launched a new smart parking network for commercial drivers to aid them in finding places to rest while they're out on the road.

ITR Concession Co., the private consortium that runs the Indiana Toll Road, has installed dynamic smart signage that uses sensors and cameras to tell commercial drivers how many parking spaces are available at upcoming exits, as they normally get sleep while parked in their trucks at rest stops, truck stops and similar spots. The goal is to "create a safer and more efficient travel experience" by letting truckers better plan for rest stops on trips through the Hoosier State.

The company eX² Technology, which developed a high-speed fiber corridor along the toll road, installed the signs along the 157 miles of the road. Sensors track the number of available spaces, which is updated in real-time and through web, iOS and Android applications.

Built in 1956, the Indiana Toll Road has heavy truck traffic, particularly long-haul drivers between the Midwest and Northeast. The new technology allows truck drivers to see how many spaces are available at the nearest three parking facilities.