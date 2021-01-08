Indiana touts record year of economic development and promised jobs despite pandemic

Indiana is touting a record year for economic development despite the coronavirus pandemic.

The Indiana Economic Development Corp. said it secured 282 commitments from businesses to start operations or expand existing facilities in the Hoosier state, pledging to create up to 31,300 new jobs with an average annual salary of $58,510, or $28.13 per hour.

The state said it's the most job commitments since the Indiana Department of Commerce became the Indiana Economic Development Corp. in 2005, and the second highest average wage promised by companies.

“Despite being an incredibly challenging year for Hoosier businesses in many different ways, I’m extremely encouraged and inspired by the perseverance of our business community," Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb said. "Achieving another record-breaking year for economic development in 2020 shows us that Indiana is on the right track and that better times are ahead for Hoosiers, with more than 31,000 new career opportunities over the next few years.”

The wages promised by companies investing in Indiana are about 22% higher than the state's current average wage of $23.01 per hour, state officials said. The state helped lure the investment with tax incentives that averaged 22 cents for every dollar of payroll pledged, according to the Indiana Economic Development Corp.