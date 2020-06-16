Indiana trails rival states in economic competitiveness, study finds

The Indiana Chamber of Commerce determined the state, while touted highly for attractive business climate, has room for improvement in health, including smoking, obesity and drug death. The state's rising electricity prices now rank 31st among the 50 states, which is a potential threat to Indiana's manufacturing prowess.

“A successful post-pandemic economy will require more than Indiana’s traditional business strengths,” Brinegar said. “Indiana has made strong progress in various metrics and analyses from the time the chamber began these economic evaluations in 2000. It shows what can be accomplished with bold, focused and consistent efforts."

Indiana ranks highly in university business spinoffs, exports and employment at foreign-owned firms and companies that are at least 6 years old. But the state is 44th in new entrepreneurs and 47th in employment of firms less than 5 years old.

“Other states, of course, are not standing still. Indiana trails its neighbors and competitors in far too many areas. We must prepare our current students and residents to the fullest degree possible, attract new people to our state, improve our health measures and thrive in the information- and technology-based businesses of the 21st century. We want Indiana to be a great place to work and live for generations to come. That’s why this is so important.”