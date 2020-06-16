Indiana trails rival states in economic competitiveness, study finds

A new study by the Indiana Chamber of Commerce found the Hoosier state trails some rival and neighboring states in economic competitiveness.
Indiana Vision 2025: 2020 Snapshot concluded that despite improvements, the state lags in some key economic areas.
“Talent shortfalls are not a new challenge,” Indiana Chamber President and CEO Kevin Brinegar said. “But they are more important than ever when coupled with the recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. And that lack of education/workforce preparation affects so many areas of this analysis — from lagging personal income and poor health choices to a shortage of new entrepreneurs and business formations.”
Funded by NIPSCO and other utilities across the state, the Indiana Vision 2020 plan compares Indiana to 49 states, including competitors like Iowa, Minnesota, North Carolina, Tennessee and Utah. It found Indiana leads Kentucky and Tennessee in outstanding talent but trails Minnesota and Utah by wide margins.
Indiana has been emphasizing workforce training but needs to do more to enhance the state's talent, the study finds.
“Indiana legislators have abdicated their responsibilities to students and parents by taking the state backward in abandoning accountability and failing to maintain a leading-edge approach," Brinegar said.
The Indiana Chamber of Commerce determined the state, while touted highly for attractive business climate, has room for improvement in health, including smoking, obesity and drug death. The state's rising electricity prices now rank 31st among the 50 states, which is a potential threat to Indiana's manufacturing prowess.
“A successful post-pandemic economy will require more than Indiana’s traditional business strengths,” Brinegar said. “Indiana has made strong progress in various metrics and analyses from the time the chamber began these economic evaluations in 2000. It shows what can be accomplished with bold, focused and consistent efforts."
Indiana ranks highly in university business spinoffs, exports and employment at foreign-owned firms and companies that are at least 6 years old. But the state is 44th in new entrepreneurs and 47th in employment of firms less than 5 years old.
“Other states, of course, are not standing still. Indiana trails its neighbors and competitors in far too many areas. We must prepare our current students and residents to the fullest degree possible, attract new people to our state, improve our health measures and thrive in the information- and technology-based businesses of the 21st century. We want Indiana to be a great place to work and live for generations to come. That’s why this is so important.”
To see the study or for more information, visit www.indianachamber.com/2025.
