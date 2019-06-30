Indiana unemployment claims fall to yearly low in May

The number of unemployment claims in Indiana hit a new low for 2019 in May, as seasonal hiring started to pick up.
Claims for unemployment benefits across the Hoosier state fell 20% from 17,914 in April to 14,296 in May, according to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development. That's down 40% from the peak of 23,992 in February.
“Unemployment claims typically fall as seasonal hiring increases during the spring and summer months, but the smaller amount of claims in May is especially positive, as overall unemployment in Indiana continues to remain low,” said Fran Valentine, DWD’s senior director of Research, Analysis and Engagement.
Private sector employment in the Hoosier state totaled 2,742,100 in May, which is about 10,000 more than the previous peak in December. The state's labor force, which also includes those actively seeking work, is about 3.4 million, with 65% of working-age adults in the state participating.
The state's jobless rate has stayed at 3.6% over the last three months. It has essentially been plateaued all year and is 0.1 percentage point higher than at the same time last year.
Mass layoff announcements in Indiana spiked in May with six companies announcing they would let go of 1,170 workers in mass layoffs over the next few months — more than had been announced in the previous four months combined — but the trend seems to have cooled off in June.
So far this month, the only two Workers Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act notices filed have been Walmart saying it would let go off 109 workers in Indianapolis and State Farm Insurance saying it would lay off 97 workers, also in Indianapolis.