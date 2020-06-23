Indiana unemployment falls to 12.3%

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Indiana's unemployment rate fell to 12.3% in May as more people returned to work after furloughs and temporary layoffs during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Hoosier state's jobless rate was below the national rate of 13.3%, according to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development.

Indiana's labor force — the number of people employed or actively seeking work — grew by 110,780 in May. It was the result of an increase of 267,683 employed residents and a decrease of 156,903 unemployed residents.

An estimated 3.33 million people, or 63.2% of the state's population, are participating in the workforce. That's higher than the national rate of 60.8% of labor force participation, according to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development.

In May, private sector employment in Indiana increased by 90,100 but remains down by 315,000 for the year, largely as a result of the coronavirus pandemic that's killed more than 120,000 Americans thus far.

Last month, Indiana gained 34,700 leisure and hospitality jobs, 18,100 manufacturing jobs, and 10,700 jobs in private education and health services.