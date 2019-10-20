Indiana unemployment falls to lowest level since 2000 in Indiana and to historic low in Illinois

Unemployment fell to the lowest point since December 2000 in Indiana and to a new historic low in neighboring Illinois in September.
Indiana's unemployment rate dropped from 3.3% in August to 3.2% in September, according to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development.
The Hoosier state's labor force of about 3.38 million people fell by 2,722 people in September because of a decrease of 2,934 unemployed residents, though Indiana did add 212 more employed residents last month.
Indiana lost 3,400 jobs in the private sector in September, including 2,000 in the leisure and hospitality sector and 1,000 in the manufacturing sector, according to the DWD. The Hoosier state did gain 1,700 construction jobs last month and 21,500 so far this year.
Indiana was tied with Florida, Kansas, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Wisconsin and Montana for the 18th lowest jobless rate in the country.
Illinois' jobless rate of 3.9% ranked 34th nationally and was 10th in the Midwest, ahead of only Michigan and Ohio.
Joblessness fell -0.1 percentage point in Illinois in September after non-farm payrolls increased by 4,800 jobs, according to the Illinois Department of Employment Security. The Land of Lincoln added 1,400 jobs in the trade, transportation and utilities sector and 600 jobs in government.
Non-farm payroll has increased by 66,600 jobs in Illinois over the past year.