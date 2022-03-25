Indiana unemployment rate falls again to new historic low of 2.3%

Indiana's unemployment rate fell again to a new record low of 2.3% in February, down from 2.4% in January, which had been the lowest rate in the state since at least 1976.

The February rate was the lowest in Indiana history since the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics started measuring the jobless rate in the current manner. Indiana's jobless rate has fallen or remained the same every month since May 2020, when joblessness first started to decline after a huge spike at the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

The national jobless rate was 3.8% in February, down from 4% in December.

“This is positive news for the state of Indiana,” Indiana Department of Workforce Development Commissioner Fred Payne said. “Unemployment fell again while private employment and labor force participation numbers both increased — a winning combination. Now we need to sustain that success long-term.”

Indiana's labor force is the total number of people working and actively seeking work as extrapolated from a phone survey. According to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development, a total of 3.24 million Hoosiers were working in February while 18,500 were unemployed, actively seeking work and available to work now.

Contrary to popular belief, the unemployment rate is not tied to the number of people receiving unemployment benefits, who totaled 22,901 in February.

There were 3.31 million Hoosiers — or about 62.1% — participating in the labor force in February, as compared to 61.9% in January and 62.3% of people nationwide, according to the DWD. There are 2.743 million Hoosiers now working in the private sector, a preliminary new peak in the Hoosier State.

Private-sector employment in Indiana has risen by 101,500 year-over-year and 10,800 jobs in February. Last month, the Hoosier state gained 5,400 jobs in professional and business services, 2,900 in trade, transportation and utilities, 1,500 in financial activities and 1,200 in construction.

Indiana currently has an estimated 152,390 open job postings around the state.

“With so many opportunities available, it’s a great time for those seeking to return to the workforce, or those who are already employed and desire a change, to find stable work and good wages and learn new skills,” Payne continued.

In Illinois, unemployment fell from 5% in January to 4.8% in February.

Illinois gained 19,600 jobs in February, according to the Illinois Department of Employment Security. Last month, the state added 8,300 jobs in trade, transportation and utilities, 4,800 in manufacturing, 4,800 in leisure and hospitality and 4,300 in educational and health services. Professional and business services lost 3,400 jobs while the financial activities sector lost another 400 in February.

Illinois's unemployment rate was one percentage point higher than the national average and down 2.1 percentage points from a year ago.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.