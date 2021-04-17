Indiana unemployment rate falls to 3.9% in March

Indiana's unemployment rate fell to 3.9% in March, down from 4% the previous month.

The national jobless rate was 6% in March, down from 6.2% in February.

Indiana's labor force — the total number of people working and actively seeking work — dropped by 5,895 in March, according to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development. A total of 3,644 more Hoosiers were unemployed last month, and 2,251 fewer were employed.

A total of 3.34 million Hoosiers — or about 63.1% — are participating in the labor force, according to the DWD. A total of 2.62 million Hoosiers are working in the private sector.

Private-sector employment in Indiana has fallen by 84,600 jobs over the past 12 months, decreasing by 100 in March. Last month, the Hoosier state gained 3,300 jobs in construction and 3,100 in leisure and hospitality, according to the Department of Workforce Development. The state lost 3,700 jobs in professional and business services and 3,000 in trade, transportation and utilities.

Unemployment fell by 0.3 percentage point to 7.1% in March in neighboring Illinois, according to the Illinois Department of Employment Security.