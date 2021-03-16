Indiana unemployment rate falls to 4.2% in January

Indiana's unemployment rate fell to 4.2% in January, down from 4.3% the previous month.

The national jobless rate was 6.3% in January, down from 6.7% in December.

Indiana's labor force — the total number of people working and actively seeking work — grew by 3,803 in January, according to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development. A total of 12,700 fewer Hoosiers were unemployed last month, and 16,503 more found employment.

A total of 3.35 million Hoosiers — or about 63.3% — are participating in the labor force, according to the DWD. A total of 2.66 million Hoosiers were employed in the private sector. A total of 2.62 million Hoosiers are working in the private sector.

Private-sector employment in Indiana has fallen by 111,400 jobs over last year, increasing by 3,300 in January. In January, the Hoosier state gained 1,600 jobs in leisure and hospitality and 1,400 in manufacturing. The state lost 500 professional and business services jobs and another 100 in financial activities.

Unemployment fell by 0.3 percentage point to 7.7% in January in neighboring Illinois. That's about 4.2 percentage points higher than the jobless rate of 3.5% a year ago, according to the Illinois Department of Employment Security.