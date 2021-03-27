Indiana unemployment rate falls to 4% in February

Indiana's unemployment rate fell to 4% in February, down from 4.2% the previous month.

The national jobless rate was 6.2% in February, down from 6.3% in January.

Indiana's labor force — the total number of people working and actively seeking work — dropped by 4,971 in February, according to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development. A total of 7,402 fewer Hoosiers were unemployed last month, and 2,431 more found employment.

A total of 3.34 million Hoosiers — or about 63.2% — are participating in the labor force, according to the DWD. A total of 2.62 million Hoosiers are working in the private sector.

Private-sector employment in Indiana has fallen by 113,400 jobs over the past 12 months, increasing by 6,600 in February. In February, the Hoosier state gained 2,500 jobs in manufacturing and 1,500 in leisure and hospitality, according to the Department of Workforce Development. The state lost 5,500 jobs in trade, transportation and utilities and another 900 jobs in financial activities.

Unemployment fell by 0.3 percentage point to 7.4% in February in neighboring Illinois, according to the Illinois Department of Employment Security.