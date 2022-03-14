Indiana unemployment rate falls to historic new low of 2.4%

Indiana's unemployment rate fell to a new record low of 2.4% in January, down from 2.7% in December, which at the time was the lowest rate in the state since at least 1976.

The January rate the lowest unemployment rate in Indiana history since the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics started measuring the jobless rate in the current way.

The national jobless rate was 4% in January, up slightly from 3.9% in December.

“With a 2.4% unemployment rate in January, even lower than the previous month, Indiana continues to outperform the nation as a whole,” Indiana Department of Workforce Development Commissioner Fred Payne said. “The low unemployment rate coincides with significant year-over-year job growth indicating that Indiana is trending in the right direction.”

Indiana's labor force — the total number of people working and actively seeking work as extrapolated from a phone survey — rose by 1,528 in January, according to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development. A total of 8,816 fewer Hoosiers were considered unemployed while actively seeking work that month, and 10,344 fewer were employed.

There were 3.33 million Hoosiers — or about 61.9% — participating in the labor force in January, as compared to 62.2% of people nationwide, according to the DWD. There are 2.73 million Hoosiers now working in the private sector, or about 70,000 below the peak in December of 2019.

Private-sector employment in Indiana has risen by 85,800 year-over-year and 1,500 jobs in January. In January, the Hoosier state gained 1,1100 jobs in construction and 200 in financial activities.

In Illinois, unemployment fell from 5.1% in December to 5% in January.

Illinois gained 8,600 jobs in January, according to the Illinois Department of Employment Security. The state added 11,100 jobs in professional and business services, 3,200 in manufacturing and 1,500 in government. Construction lost 7,100 jobs in January and the leisure and hospitality sector lost another 1,600 jobs during the off-season month.

“We are encouraged by the continued positive trajectory of Illinois’ economy in 2022,” said Deputy Governor Andy Manar. “IDES is committed to building a strong and inclusive workforce system that meets the needs of both workers and employers. Job seekers and businesses are encouraged to visit Get Hired Illinois to connect with a wide array of resources available across the state.”

