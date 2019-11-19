Indiana unemployment rate remains at lowest point since 2000

Indiana's unemployment rate stayed steady at 3.2% in October, remaining at its lowest point since December 2000.
Private sector employment fell by 2,000 in October as compared to September, according to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development. The state lost 4,000 jobs in manufacturing, and 2,100 jobs in the trade, transportation and utilities sector.
The Hoosier state did gain 2,100 jobs in leisure and hospitality and 1,500 in the professional and business services sector.
So far this year, private-sector employment has grown by 16,500 in Indiana, according to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development. More than 2.73 million Hoosiers are now employed, or about 2,400 more than the previous high in December 2018.
More than 3.38 million Hoosiers — or about 64.4% — are participating in the labor force, meaning they are either working or actively seeking work. Indiana's labor force grew by 567 people in October because of an increase of 1,964 employed residents and a decrease of 1,397 unemployed residents.
Indiana's unemployment rate was lower than the national average of 3.6% and tied with Florida, Minnesota and New Jersey for 18th lowest in the country. It ranked seventh highest out of the 12 U.S. Census Bureau-designated Midwestern states, trailing North Dakota, Iowa, South Dakota, Kansas, Missouri and Nebraska.
Neighboring Illinois' rate of 3.9% ranked 34th nationally and ninth highest in the Midwest, ahead of only Michigan and Ohio. It also was unchanged and also remained at a historic low.
Illinois added 1,900 jobs in October after gaining 2,300 jobs in government, 600 in other services, and 500 in trade, transportation and utilities, according to the Illinois Department of Employment Security.
The Land of Lincoln has added 57,000 jobs over the past year, including 17,500 in leisure and hospitality and 15,500 in educational and health services.
Illinois' unemployment rate is down 0.3% as compared to a year ago and the state has 101,271 job openings posted on IllinoisJobLink.com.