 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Indiana unemployment rate stays flat at 5%
urgent

Indiana unemployment rate stays flat at 5%

{{featured_button_text}}
Indiana unemployment rate stays flat at 5%

The Illinois Department of Employment Security office in Springfield, Ill. on Sept. 29, 2016.

 Associated Press

Indiana's unemployment rate stayed flat at 5% in November, while the national jobless rate fell from 6.9% to 6.7%.

Indiana's labor force — the total number of people working and actively seeking work — fell by 40,274 in November, according to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development. A total of 17,345 fewer Hoosiers were unemployed last month, but 22,929 fewer were employed.

A total of 3.33 million Hoosiers — or about 62.9% — are participating in the labor force. More than 2.64 million Hoosiers are employed in the private sector, according to the DWD.

Private-sector employment in Indiana has fallen by 87,600 jobs this year, decreasing by 200 last month. The state lost 3,800 jobs in the professional and business services sector and another 3,000 jobs in leisure and hospitality.

Indiana, however, gained 3,700 jobs in construction and a few thousand more in miscellaneous sectors, offsetting some of the losses.

Unemployment fell by 0.5 percentage point to 6.9% in November in neighboring Illinois. That's about 3.2 percentage points higher than the jobless rate of 3.7% a year ago, according to the Illinois Department of Employment Security.

Illinois gained 6,500 jobs in trade, transportation and utilities, 5,300 jobs in professional services, and 2,300 jobs in construction. It lost 27,400 jobs in leisure and hospitality, 2,900 in manufacturing and 2,000 in educational and health services.

Indiana has the seventh highest unemployment rate in the 12 U.S. Census Bureau-designated Midwest states while Illinois has the 11th highest jobless rate in the Midwest, ahead of only Michigan, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Indiana ranks 15th nationally and Illinois 36th.

Region restaurants that closed in 2020

Region restaurants that closed in 2020

2020 has been a hard year for restaurants in the Region with the coronavirus pandemic and the lockdowns and restrictions that followed. Here's a look at the restaurants, brewpubs and chain eateries Northwest Indiana lost in one of the toughest years in recent memory:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: ‘Riding Shotgun’ with the sheriff coming Sunday

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts