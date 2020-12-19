Indiana unemployment rate stays flat at 5%

Indiana's unemployment rate stayed flat at 5% in November, while the national jobless rate fell from 6.9% to 6.7%.
Indiana's labor force — the total number of people working and actively seeking work — fell by 40,274 in November, according to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development. A total of 17,345 fewer Hoosiers were unemployed last month, but 22,929 fewer were employed.
A total of 3.33 million Hoosiers — or about 62.9% — are participating in the labor force. More than 2.64 million Hoosiers are employed in the private sector, according to the DWD.
Private-sector employment in Indiana has fallen by 87,600 jobs this year, decreasing by 200 last month. The state lost 3,800 jobs in the professional and business services sector and another 3,000 jobs in leisure and hospitality.
Indiana, however, gained 3,700 jobs in construction and a few thousand more in miscellaneous sectors, offsetting some of the losses.
Unemployment fell by 0.5 percentage point to 6.9% in November in neighboring Illinois. That's about 3.2 percentage points higher than the jobless rate of 3.7% a year ago, according to the Illinois Department of Employment Security.
Illinois gained 6,500 jobs in trade, transportation and utilities, 5,300 jobs in professional services, and 2,300 jobs in construction. It lost 27,400 jobs in leisure and hospitality, 2,900 in manufacturing and 2,000 in educational and health services.
Indiana has the seventh highest unemployment rate in the 12 U.S. Census Bureau-designated Midwest states while Illinois has the 11th highest jobless rate in the Midwest, ahead of only Michigan, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Indiana ranks 15th nationally and Illinois 36th.
Region restaurants that closed in 2020
2020 has been a hard year for restaurants in the Region with the coronavirus pandemic and the lockdowns and restrictions that followed. Here's a look at the restaurants, brewpubs and chain eateries Northwest Indiana lost in one of the toughest years in recent memory:
The reason why Bakers Square abruptly shuttered its restaurants in Lansing and Merrillville over the weekend has come to light.
3 Floyds told investors it is permanently closing its landmark brewpub in Munster, which has been a major draw to Northwest Indiana.
The owner of the Schererville and Merrillville Golden Corrals faces a murder charge in a cold case killing of a Missouri teen who was found in a drainage ditch with two gunshot wounds to the head.
There's no more going back for seconds or thirds at the Old Country Buffet in Highland.
Figure Eight Brewing, a staple of downtown Valparaiso for a decade, plans to close in two weeks.
The long-running Pepe's Mexican restaurant, part of a well-known Chicagoland chain, has served its last taco in South Haven.
Yats Creole and Cajun restaurant geaux out of business after after six years in Valparaiso.
The coronavirus pandemic has resulted in another permanent closure of a Region restaurant.
The authentic southern-style barbecue restaurant, one of the first to deliver food to local hospitals and first responders during the pandemic, is temporarily closing its locations in Dyer, Mokena, Milwaukee and Madison.
Four Winds Casino New Buffalo will replace The Hard Rock Cafe with Kankakee Grille, which will feature live music and modern comfort food.
The Stacked Pickle restaurant chain that former Indianapolis Colts player Gary Brackett was trying to expand to Northwest Indiana and the south suburbs has fallen victim to the coronavirus pandemic.
Pancakes are about to go global in Schererville.
