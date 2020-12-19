Indiana unemployment rate stays flat at 5%

Indiana's unemployment rate stayed flat at 5% in November, while the national jobless rate fell from 6.9% to 6.7%.

Indiana's labor force — the total number of people working and actively seeking work — fell by 40,274 in November, according to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development. A total of 17,345 fewer Hoosiers were unemployed last month, but 22,929 fewer were employed.

A total of 3.33 million Hoosiers — or about 62.9% — are participating in the labor force. More than 2.64 million Hoosiers are employed in the private sector, according to the DWD.

Private-sector employment in Indiana has fallen by 87,600 jobs this year, decreasing by 200 last month. The state lost 3,800 jobs in the professional and business services sector and another 3,000 jobs in leisure and hospitality.

Indiana, however, gained 3,700 jobs in construction and a few thousand more in miscellaneous sectors, offsetting some of the losses.

Unemployment fell by 0.5 percentage point to 6.9% in November in neighboring Illinois. That's about 3.2 percentage points higher than the jobless rate of 3.7% a year ago, according to the Illinois Department of Employment Security.