Indiana unemployment rate ticks up to 3.1% in December

Indiana's unemployment rate ticked up to 3.1% in December, up from 3% the previous month.

There were 3.398 million Hoosiers participating in the labor force in December, an increase of 3,369 from the previous month. The labor force participation rate in Indiana stayed steady at 63.2% in December, above the national rate of 62.3%, according to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development.

Indiana's labor force is the total number of people working and actively seeking work as extrapolated from a phone survey. An estimated 121,694 people were unemployed and seeking work, or available to work now. The unemployment rate is not tied to the number of people receiving unemployment benefits, which totaled 21,773 in December.

There are now 2.791 million Hoosiers working in the private sector, down slightly from a historic peak in private-sector employment.

Private-sector employment in Indiana rose by 54,200 year-over-year in December, falling by 4,600 jobs. Last month, the Hoosier state gained 900 jobs in trade, transportation and health services, 600 jobs in manufacturing, 300 in construction and 100 in financial activities.

Indiana currently has an estimated 128,198 open job postings around the state.

Last month, the national unemployment rate was 3.5%, down from 3.7% the previous month.

In Illinois, unemployment stayed steady at 4.7% in December.

Illinois lost 800 jobs in December, breaking a streak of 18th straight months of job growth, according to the Illinois Department of Employment Security. Last month, the state added 5,200 jobs in educational and health services, 3,300 in trade, transportation and utilities and 1,800 in government. It lost 3,000 jobs in professional and business services, 2,500 jobs in leisure and hospitality and 2,100 in other services.

Illinois's unemployment rate is 1.2 percentage point higher than the national rate in November but down 0.4 percentage point from a year ago, when it stood at 5.1%.

The Land of Lincoln gained 161,00 jobs last year, gaining jobs in almost all major industries. Illinois gained 42,900 jobs in the leisure and hospitality sector, 30,300 in educational and health services and 25,000 in trade, transportation and utilities.

