Indiana University Business Outlook Panel can be viewed for free via webinar

The Indiana University Business Outlook Panel Tour rolls into the Region virtually on Nov. 13 and can be viewed for free by anyone via webinar.

Indiana University faculty, including Indiana University Northwest associate professor of economics Micah Pollak and School of Business and Economics Dean Cynthia S. Roberts, will take part in the annual panel discussion of where the economy is headed.

The Lake County Advancement Committee, the Indiana University Kelley School of Business and IUN will present the annual Economic Outlook presentation from noon until 1:30 p.m. Nov. 13. Professors will discuss the Lake County, state, national and global economies, as well as financial markets.

“We are pleased that IU sought to virtually present this program as it has always been much anticipated by our attendees,” Committee Chairwoman Ana Grandfield said.

Panelists include Pollak, Roberts, Indiana University-Purdue University-Columbus associate professor of finance Ryan Brewer; IU Bloomington associate professor of finance Sreenivas Kamma; IU Bloomington clinical assistant professor of business economics Ellie Mafi-Kreft; clinical associate professor and Associate Dean of Academic Programs–Indianapolis Phil T. Powell; and rEvolution CEO and founder John Rowady.