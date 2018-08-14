Indiana University Northwest created a new School of the Arts that will encompass the Departments of Fine Arts, Performing Arts and Communication, two art galleries and the black box and proscenium theaters in the Arts & Sciences Building on Broadway.
IUN appointed David Klamen as dean of the new school.
“Uniting our three arts programs under one umbrella will strengthen our ability to achieve a myriad of objectives,” Klamen said. “My sense is that we need to build programming that offers more opportunities to combine the things that the rest of our university offers with the arts so people have degrees that share expertise. We also intend to nurture our relationships with our community, not only inviting them in for programming, but extending ourselves further into our communities.”
Klamen is a world-renowned artist who's represented by the Richard Gray Gallery in New York and Chicago, and the Mark Moore Gallery in Los Angeles, and whose works are exhibited in many museums like the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, the Los Angeles Museum of Contemporary Art and the Museum of Contemporary Art in Chicago. He's also a veteran faculty member who joined IU Northwest in 1985, where he's taught drawing, painting, fundamental studio, and art theory. He's been the associate dean of the College of Arts and Sciences, chair of the departments of Fine Arts and Performing Arts and Chancellor’s Professor.
The Dixon, Illinois native, who's studied at University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and the School of the Art Institute of Chicago, recently helped turn around declining enrolled at an East Coast university, where he's worked for the past two years.
He's returning to Chicago and Northwest Indiana to take the helm of the new school, "which emphasizes IU Northwest’s special commitment to arts education and engagement in the Region."
“We are looking forward to highlighting the arts faculty publicly and to growing our academic programs and community relationships, with special regard to the arts in Northwest Indiana,” said Vicki Roman-Lagunas, executive vice chancellor for academic affairs.