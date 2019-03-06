Indiana University Northwest offering marketing services to local businesses

GARY — Indiana University Northwest professor Yllka Azemi’s Marketing Strategies class lets students majoring in business administration at the university in Gary help market existing businesses in the community.
Last year, Azemi’s class helped launch the business Truly Teas, a purveyor of organic and Fair Trade-certified teas that three classmates founded. This past semester, students David Hertl, Ernestine Harper Price, Rami Tadros, Marissa Kolosli, and Giorana Bilbija developed a new marketing plan for Joslyn R.W. Kelly’s already successful restaurant J’s Breakfast Club, which has won widespread acclaim for its shrimp and grits, chicken and waffles, and other dishes.
Kelly said it made sense to partner with IUN's business school and not doing so was the equivalent of “having the fountain of youth in your backyard and complaining about how old you are.”
“This type of relationship is very practical,” Kelly said. “Because we have that fountain of youth, because we have these resources in the community, there is no excuse for not being on the cutting edge or at least more innovative with our business approach. IU Northwest is astute to whatever the community needs to keep thriving. Because I’ve become immersed in that resource, I feel tapped in and more engaged to get answers and directions as necessary.”
The students definitely know how to best use social media, Kelly said.
“My idea of technologically advanced is not even on their spectrum,” she said. “They helped with finding the right tools to communicate and presented ways to communicate that I hadn’t even thought of.”
Hertl said the class's work on the marketing campaign was significant.
“Professor Azemi opened doors for us by getting us out of the books,” Hertl said. “College is a lot of lectures and tests, and breaking out of that really had a huge impact for all of us. This felt like the most important thing that I had ever done in school.”
Tadros said he hoped the work could someday help land him a position at Google, Apple or some other Silicon Valley giant.
“Joslyn is such an inspiration to us,” he said. “As a business owner who is active in the community and who is such a humble, great business owner, she inspired us to do the best that we can in our future endeavors.”
Price said working with J’s Breakfast Club gave her the confidence to take her own commercial cleaning business to a new level.
“I took a lot from this project because I want to put my business out there too,” she said. “With all of us brainstorming, it gave me a lot to think about. Like Joslyn, for instance, and how she gives back. I want to start small, but end up big. That is my dream, to be a business owner too.”