Indiana using artificial intelligence to power job search website

Indiana has launched a new job search website powered by artificial intelligence.

The Indiana Department of Workforce Development launched the Hoosier Talent Network, which was designed by the Silicon Valley startup Eightfold AI. The website seeks to match jobseekers to the right opportunities, help companies hire with equal-opportunity algorithms that aim to eliminate bias, and suggest skills jobseekers may want to master to make themselves more employable or advance their careers.

The website connects jobseekers to open positions across Indiana that fit their education and qualifications, as well as positions where they could easily learn the requisite skills while on the job.

The state is launching the website in conjunction with Eightfold AI in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic that has resulted in more than 10.1 million people being unemployed at the end of the year, including 144,000 Hoosiers.

Indiana's average unemployment rate for 2020 was 7.1%, a year-over-year increase of nearly 4 percentage points, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.