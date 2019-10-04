Median income in Indiana ticked up slightly last year by $522 to $55,746 a year, an increase of less than 1%, according to recently released U.S. Census Bureau data.
Persistent gaps in earnings by gender and race remained entrenched last year, according to the Indianapolis-based nonprofit Indiana Institute for Working Families. The overall gender wage gap in the Hoosier state narrowed slightly to 25%, or a $12,742 average difference between full-time male and female workers.
Indiana has the eighth highest gender wage gap in the country.
“The Census Bureau data clearly show that there is still a great deal of work to be done in Indiana to ensure that all Hoosiers — regardless of their gender, race, or other protected status — can achieve financial stability and reach their full potential and support their families,” said Jessica Fraser, director of the Indiana Institute for Working Families. “It’s critical for us to make policy changes to create a more inclusive workforce and make it possible for all workers to thrive.”
The Indiana Institute for Working Families and the Woman's Fund of Central Indiana are pitching possible solutions like equity-focused career counseling, support for pregnant workers, affordable childcare, and fair scheduling to let workers plan childcare or obtain college degrees while working. They also object to sub-minimum wages for workers who depend on tips or have disabilities.
“We hope that by equipping advocates, employers, community leaders, and policymakers with evidence-based policies and practices to combat bias and create more supportive workplaces, we will move the needle on equal opportunity and equal pay,” Fraser said.