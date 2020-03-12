Indiana Welcome Center closed over coronavirus: 'We don't want the virus entering Northwest Indiana from our welcome center'

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up

Between 350,000 and 400,000 people visit a year, and more than exhibits are on display, South Shore Convention and Visitors Authority President and CEO Speros Batistatos said.

"The Cruisin' exhibit is very popular," he said. "Hundreds of people are coming in every day. But we have to look after the health of our employees and make them a priority. They're the number one asset and one thing no other CVB can match."

Batistatos said the temporary closure decision was made because of the speed with which the numbers of the infected had started to grow and the sheer volume of people from all over who pass through the visitors center.

"They're traveling to Chicago or coming out of Chicago or from all over the map," he said. "We felt it was best to do our fair share to stop this from spreading. We don't want the virus entering Northwest Indiana from our welcome center."

The SSCVA will continue to serve visitors through its website and phone apps. In addition to the deep clean, staff will work on projects that they normally wouldn't have time to do, such as doing inventories.