Indiana Welcome Center installs bipolar ionization system to kill COVID-19

The Indiana Welcome Center is installing a state-of-the-art bipolar ionization system to kill COVID-19.
The South Shore Convention and Visitor's Authority's tourism information center just off the Borman Expressway at 7770 Corinne Drive in Hammond, which serves as Northwest Indiana's front door for many visitors, invested in the high-tech needlepoint bipolar ionization system to clear the air of particles and reduce the spread of viruses and diseases.
"We're doing everything we can to keep visitors and staff healthy," SSCVA Director of Communications Erika Dahl said.
Global Plasma Solutions manufactures the system, which generates positively and negatively charged ions that travel through the air and filter out particulate matter such as pollutants, dust, allergens, mold, bacteria and viruses, including Nonovirus, E. coli and COVID-19.
Martin Mechanical Corp. in Schererville is setting up the system in the Indiana Welcome Center, where visitors routinely stop to get tourist information, use the restrooms and check out free art or educational exhibits.
Third-party testing has shown the system kills 99.47% of SARS-CoV-2, the disease that causes COVID-19, within 30 minutes, Project Manager Doug Lavin said.
"It's like having Purell and hand sanitizer in the air," he said. "It starts killing viruses in the air and on surfaces immediately. It has a 75% kill rate within five minutes, an 85% kill rate within 10 minutes, and a 92% kill rate within 15 minutes. Within half an hour, the kill rate is 99.47%.
The bipolar ionization systems were previously used mainly at large airports, offices like the Google headquarters, and universities including Yale and Clemson. But demand has taken off during the coronavirus pandemic. Martin Mechanical Corp., a mechanical contractor that specializes in commercial piping, has installed them at several Region locations, including Square Roots in Crown Point, the Tauber Law Firm and the Pepsi bottling plant in Munster since the global pandemic started in March.
"I'm in back-to-back meetings all the time now," Lavin said. "We can do schools, hospitals, commercial or residential. There really is no size requirements."
The Indiana Welcome Center reopened last month with limited hours and has been taking increased precautions to limit the spread of the coronavirus.
High-touch areas are frequently cleaned, bathroom stalls and urinals are blocked off to encourage social distancing, and the W.F. Wellman Exhibit Hall and movie theater have been closed. Plexiglass shields have been installed at the information counter and at the check-out at the gift shop. Most of the tourist brochures have been removed to discourage lingering, but are still available upon request.
People can still get tourist information, visit the restrooms, shop at the gift shop and see the South Shore Wall of Legends.
"We're mulling what we're going to do for 'A Christmas Story Comes Home' this year," Dahl said. "It's a popular exhibit. We might limit the number of people and do social distancing but we don't have all the answers yet. The state isn't even at Stage 5 yet."
The Indiana Welcome Center is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday through Sunday.
