Indiana Welcome Center installs bipolar ionization system to kill COVID-19

The bipolar ionization systems were previously used mainly at large airports, offices like the Google headquarters, and universities including Yale and Clemson. But demand has taken off during the coronavirus pandemic. Martin Mechanical Corp., a mechanical contractor that specializes in commercial piping, has installed them at several Region locations, including Square Roots in Crown Point, the Tauber Law Firm and the Pepsi bottling plant in Munster since the global pandemic started in March.

"I'm in back-to-back meetings all the time now," Lavin said. "We can do schools, hospitals, commercial or residential. There really is no size requirements."

The Indiana Welcome Center reopened last month with limited hours and has been taking increased precautions to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

High-touch areas are frequently cleaned, bathroom stalls and urinals are blocked off to encourage social distancing, and the W.F. Wellman Exhibit Hall and movie theater have been closed. Plexiglass shields have been installed at the information counter and at the check-out at the gift shop. Most of the tourist brochures have been removed to discourage lingering, but are still available upon request.

People can still get tourist information, visit the restrooms, shop at the gift shop and see the South Shore Wall of Legends.