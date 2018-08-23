Work is getting safer in Indiana, with workplace injuries in the Hoosier state hitting another all-time low of 3.5 per 100 full-time workers in 2016, according to the Indiana Department of Labor's recently released IN Review 2018.
That means 3.5 percent of Indiana workers suffered a work-related injury that was serious enough to require medical attention beyond First Aid, down 8 percent from the previous year.
"The rate has declined an impressive 69 percent over the last couple of decades," Indiana Department of Labor Commissioner Rick Ruble said in the report.
As recently as the early 1990s, about 11 of every 100 full-time workers in Indiana got hurt on the job, according to U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics figures.
Injury and illness rates for the transportation and warehouse industry fell 26 percent year-over-year in 2016, while the injury rate in manufacturing declined by 13 percent, according to the Indiana Department of Labor's report. Factory workers in Indiana suffered 21,500 non-fatal injuries or illnesses in 2016, more than any other sector in the state. Healthcare and social assistance was a distant second with 14,300 incidents.
Manufacturing, one of the leading employers in Northwest Indiana, has however been getting safer with a nonfatal workplace injury and illness rate of 4.1 per 100 workers in 2016. It was a historic low and a drop of more than 71 percent over the past two decades.
The leading causes of injury in manufacturing in the Hoosier state were overexertion and bodily reaction; contact with objects or equipment; and falls, slips, and trips, the report found.
A total of 137 Indiana workers died on the job last year. The leading causes of death at work in Indiana were transportation-related incidents, followed by violence and other injuries by persons or animals, and then contact with objects and equipment. A total of 61 workers statewide died in transportation-related incidents.
The category of agriculture, forestry, fishing, and hunting was the deadliest sector in the state with 23 worker deaths, followed by the transportation and warehousing sector and construction.