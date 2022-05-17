 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Indianapolis Colts player's ProTeam Tactical Performance opening in Merrillville

  Updated
Indianapolis Colts player's ProTeam Tactical Performance opening in Merrillville

ProTeam Tactical Performance, an Indianapolis-based physical rehabilitation provider, will open soon in Merrillville.

 Joseph S. Pete

An injury rehabilitation facility co-founded by Indianapolis Colts quarterback former Jim Sorgi and former St. Louis Cardinals right fielder Joey Vandever is opening in Merrillville.

ProTeam Tactical Performance will open its fifth location, at 8279 Wright St. in Merrillville, on May 23. It provides athletic rehabilitation services to firefighters, first responders, police officers and tactical professionals.

“As professional athletes, we had access to some of the best resources available throughout our careers when it came to rehabbing and recovering from injuries to get back on the field,” Sorgi said. “Why shouldn’t our first responders receive that same level of care? Our mission at ProTeam Tactical Performance is to put similar resources, approaches and solutions to work for our first responders and help them get back to work in a quick, safe and efficient manner — and hopefully even prevent injuries before they happen.”

The new 6,000-square-foot facility in Merrillville aims to improve the physical well-being for first responders to ensure they perform well in the line of duty and can later enjoy their retirement. The company has three locations in Indianapolis and another in the Indy suburb of Westfield.

The Merrillville facility will be its first in Northwest Indiana and first outside of Central Indiana.

“We’ve been able to help many first responders throughout Central Indiana and are incredibly excited about what this new space will let us accomplish when it comes to improving the quality of life for first responders in Northern Indiana,” Vandever said. “These professionals signed up to serve our community. They want to be active and out there instead of on the sidelines recovering. They choose to put their lives on the line for us. It’s an honor to work alongside them and give these heroes the quality of care they deserve.”

ProTeam offers holistic care, including for behavioral health. It helps monitor and manage conditions like PTSD, depression, anxiety, stress, substance abuse and sleep quality.

For more information, visit www.proteamtactical.com.

