Indianapolis data firm taking over space at lakefront Hammond data center

Digital Crossroad, the new lakefront data center that replaced the State Line Generating Plant in Hammond, is now sharing space with an Indianapolis-based data firm.

Rack Bunker, which operates a data center in Indianapolis, is expanding by leasing out space for server racks at the newly constructed DX-1 data center in Hammond. The company chose Hammond after finding it checked off its boxes for "security, network connectivity, scalability, flexibility and reliability."

“Welcoming a great Hoosier firm like Rack Bunker to our data center keeps the momentum going strong for Indiana business. We’re thrilled to have been selected for the next chapter of their success,” said Thomas Dakich, managing member with DX.

The wholesale data storage provider on Lake Michigan is a 105,000 square foot, 20-megawatt facility that will be expanded in phases as space fills up. It occupies a 77-acre site that was long home to a coal-fired electricity plant that was long the dirtiest in Chicagoland.