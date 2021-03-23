Indianapolis data firm taking over space at lakefront Hammond data center

Digital Crossroad, the new lakefront data center that replaced the State Line Generating Plant in Hammond, is now sharing space with an Indianapolis-based data firm.
Rack Bunker, which operates a data center in Indianapolis, is expanding by leasing out space for server racks at the newly constructed DX-1 data center in Hammond. The company chose Hammond after finding it checked off its boxes for "security, network connectivity, scalability, flexibility and reliability."
“Welcoming a great Hoosier firm like Rack Bunker to our data center keeps the momentum going strong for Indiana business. We’re thrilled to have been selected for the next chapter of their success,” said Thomas Dakich, managing member with DX.
The wholesale data storage provider on Lake Michigan is a 105,000 square foot, 20-megawatt facility that will be expanded in phases as space fills up. It occupies a 77-acre site that was long home to a coal-fired electricity plant that was long the dirtiest in Chicagoland.
“There’s a tremendous amount of exciting economic potential among the companies that Rack Bunker serves,” said John Greenwood, chief strategy officer with DX. “From local and state government to Fortune 500 firms, equipping these companies with Digital Crossroad’s capabilities will be a big catalyst for business growth.”
Rack Bunker has been growing rapidly and found Digital Crossroad met its technical requirements. It plans to be operational at the lakeshore center by the beginning of May.
“There was a natural fit for us at Digital Crossroad,” said Willie Pritchett, co-founder and managing partner of Rack Bunker. “We’re very excited to be continuing our company’s upward trajectory right here in our home state.”
Digital Crossroad plans to serve a variety of local, national and international companies. The data center recently landed a "top 10 content delivery network client" it identified only as a "publicly traded firm with a global presence."